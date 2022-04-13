Hendricks (0-1) tossed 3.2 innings, surrendering six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four on his way to a loss versus the Pirates on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old struggled with his command in this one, throwing only 42 of his 78 pitches for strikes. After Willson Contreras gave him a one-run lead with a solo shot in the top of the first inning, Ben Gamel flipped the script in the bottom of the inning, blasting a two-out three-run homer off of Hendricks. He later surrendered three more runs and wasn't able to make it through the fourth inning. The right-hander got off to a slow start in 2021, posting a 6.23 ERA through his first seven starts before going on a hot-streak in the middle of the season, but he'll likely look to turn it around quicker in 2022. Hendricks will have a chance to right the ship in his next projected start at home versus the Rays on Monday.