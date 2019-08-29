Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Stumbles against Mets

Hendricks allowed six earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three across 4.2 innings Wednesday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Hendricks was given a 10-run lead but couldn't escape the fifth inning to qualify for a win. Instead, he allowed back-to-back homers in his final frame before allowing three of the next four batters he faced to reach base, ending his outing. While Hendricks has pitched exceptionally well since the start of July, he allowed seven earned runs across 2.2 innings just three starts ago. Despite the few recent rough patches, Hendricks still owns a 3.47 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 148 innings for the campaign. He'll look to bounce-back in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday against Seattle.