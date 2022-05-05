Hendricks (1-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings Wednesday to take the loss against the White Sox. He struck out two.

Hendricks' outing got off to a rough start when Jose Abreu drilled a solo homer off him in the first inning, and he later gave up a single run in each of the third, fourth and sixth frames. This was an improvement over his previous appearance, when he gave up six runs over 4.1 frames versus Milwaukee, but it continued the inconsistency the veteran hurler has shown so far this season. Hendricks has given up four or more runs in three of his six starts while holding the opponent to two or fewer runs in the other three outings. He'll carry a disappointing 5.64 ERA into his next appearance, which is slated to come in San Diego early next week.