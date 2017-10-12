Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Tabbed as Game 5 starter
Hendricks will start Game 5 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Hendricks is expected to take the mound against either Gio Gonzalez or Tanner Roark in the decisive Game 5. The 27-year-old picked up a win in Game 1 of the series, tossing seven scoreless innings and allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out six.
