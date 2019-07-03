Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Takes loss after rain delay
Hendricks (7-6) allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts across three innings while taking a loss against the Pirates on Tuesday.
The right-hander gave up runs in the first and third, and then a lengthy rain delay arrived. When play resumed, the Cubs went to their bullpen, which promptly allowed the Pirates to increase their lead. Despite the short outing because of the weather, Hendricks remained on the hook and suffered his second straight loss. He is 7-6 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 91.1 innings this year. Unless the Cubs decide to move things around in their rotation because Hendricks only threw 55 pitches Tuesday, he won't take the mound again until after the All-Star break.
