Hendricks took the loss the the Marlins on Wednesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 6.1 innings.

Hendricks hung zeros on the scoreboard through six, but Corey Dickerson touched the right-hander up for a three-run homer in the seventh before the Marlins tacked on two more against Jeremy Jeffress. That was enough to saddle Hendricks with the loss, and he will need his team to rally in this short, best-of-three series to have a chance to start again in 2020. The 30-year-old turned in another stellar regular season in the ratios categories; his strikeout rate remained right around 20 percent, but he cut his already-low walk rate to a mere 2.5 percent.