Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Takes loss Sunday

Hendricks (6-5) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Brewers. He gave up four hits and three earned runs over six innings, while walking two and striking out seven.

Hendricks pitched pretty well, but the Cubs once again struggled to score runs against Milwaukee pitching in a 3-1 defeat. Hendricks has now logged six straight quality starts, though he only has two wins to show for it. He'll look to keep pitching well and pick up a win in his next scheduled start Saturday against the Cardinals.