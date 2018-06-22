Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Takes loss Thursday

Hendricks (5-7) took the loss Thursday against the Reds, as he allowed four earned runs on three hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Hendricks actually left the game with a chance for the win, but Cubs reliever Randy Rosario allowed a grand slam to Jesse Winker that put Cincinnati up 5-2 and stuck Hendricks with four earned runs for the day. The 28-year-old righty walked a season-high four hitters for the second straight game, which is something he'll have to cut down if he wants to get back into the win column. Hendricks will take his next turn Wednesday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.