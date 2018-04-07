Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Takes no-decision Friday

Hendricks took a no-decision Friday against the Brewers, as he allowed four earned runs over five innings of work. He gave up nine hits and a walk, while striking out just one.

Hendricks took a step back from his first start of the season, when he allowed just a single run on four hits over six innings against the Marlins. He was victimized by a pair of a two-run home runs from Eric Thames and Travis Shaw, and he didn't miss many bats either. Hendricks will look to limit the long ball and put together a better start his next time out Thursday at home against Pittsburgh.