Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Takes no-decision Friday
Hendricks gave up one run on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out five but had to settle for a no-decision in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.
The right-hander looked good in his first outing of the season, throwing 55 of 88 pitches for strikes, but Hendricks had no chance at a win in a game that wasn't decided until the 17th inning. He'll next take the mound Thursday in Milwaukee.
