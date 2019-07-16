Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Takes no-decision in quality start
Hendricks allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings Monday, striking out five batters and taking the no-decision in the loss to Cincinnati.
Over his last three starts, Hendricks had gone 0-3 without making it through five innings in any outing. Despite coughing up a pair of solo shots, the 29-year-old left the game with a 3-2 lead but the Cubs' bullpen blew the game and cost him his eighth victory. Hendricks will try for his first win since June 9 at home against the Padres on Sunday.
