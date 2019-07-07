Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Takes seventh loss
Hendricks (7-7) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on four hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out six.
All of the damage against Hendricks came on a two-run home run by Eloy Jimenez in the fourth inning. The righty only threw 86 pitches in this one, but seeing as he recently missed some time with right shoulder inflammation, the Cubs weren't willing to push him in the last game before the All-Star break. Hendricks finishes the first half with a 3.49 ERA and 85:19 K:BB across 95.1 innings.
