Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Takes third loss
Hendricks (0-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and a walk across five innings in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.
The 29-year-old looked sharper Saturday, but he still hasn't gone deep in a game, and unearned runs are hurting him. Through three starts, Hendricks has yielded six unearned runs. He hasn't received a lot of run support either. Hendricks is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA, 2.18 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 13.1 innings. His next scheduled start is against the Diamondbacks at home on Friday.
