Hendricks (shoulder) will throw two innings of live batting practice before Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The live BP session was originally scheduled for Friday, but the Cubs are moving it up. Hendricks is working his way back from the right shoulder strain that has sidelined him to begin the 2023 campaign, and there's a good chance a rehab assignment could come next for the 33-year-old if things go well during Wednesday's appearance.