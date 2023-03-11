Hendricks (shoulder) completed a 30-pitch bullpen Friday at Sloan Park, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports reports.
"It was just a regular pen, they just let me throw," Hendricks said. "Got my work in; finally got some pitches out of the stretch. Got that aspect going." The next step for Hendricks will be more bullpens, as it's been reported that the right-hander will not make a Cactus League start, meaning he'll assuredly open the season on the injured list due to his right shoulder troubles. How long that stay on the IL will be might be decided in part by how he looks during these bullpen sessions in Arizona.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Not expected to appear this spring•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Throws light bullpen session•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Scheduled to throw Friday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Likely to miss start of season•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Behind schedule but feels good•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Healing, but not yet throwing•