Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Throws bullpen session

Hendricks (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday without issue, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Hendricks making it through Saturday's session just fine, there is still a chance he could return before the All-Star break, as manager Joe Maddon hinted at Thursday. The Cubs figure to evaluate all options with Cole Hamels (oblique) landing on the injured list and should announce Hendricks' next step soon.

