Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Throws five scoreless innings Thursday
Hendricks allowed just four hits with one walk and nine strikeouts over five scoreless innings in Thursday's no-decision at St. Louis.
Hendricks was removed from the game after 81 pitches in an effort to ensure that his tank will be full for next week's NLDS start against Washington. He was in line for the win with a 1-0 lead upon exiting, but quickly saw that possibility erased when St. Louis generated a sixth-inning run against reliever Justin Grimm. Hendricks wraps up the regular season with a 7-5 record and 3.03 ERA in 24 starts while finishing strong with eight consecutive quality starts prior to this short yet dominant outing.
