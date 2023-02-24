Hendricks (shoulder) threw a light bullpen session Friday in Cubs camp, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It only lasted 10 pitches and was more of the touch-and-feel variety, but Hendricks felt good during and after the mound workout. It was his first time stepping on the bump since he suffered a capsular tear in his right shoulder last summer. The veteran starter is not expected to be ready for the beginning of the 2023 regular season, but the hope is that his initial IL stint will be a relatively short one.
