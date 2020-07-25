Hendricks threw a shutout against the Brewers on Opening Day. He allowed three hits, struck out nine and did not issue a walk.

Hendricks did more than enough to justify the Opening Day nod over Yu Darvish with this masterful performance. As noted by Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Hendricks had 19 swinging strikes Friday, the second-highest single-game total of his career. The changeup had hitters out in front and his command was sharp. Hendricks lines up for a road start in Cincinnati next week before a two-step the week of Aug. 3.