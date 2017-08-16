Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Throws six scoreless in no-decision

Hendricks gave up five hits and four walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Tuesday.

While he did issue four free passes, tying a season high, Hendricks was able to match zeroes on the scoreboard with opposing starter Luis Castillo. Hendricks got the Reds to look at 17 called strikes and he limited them to all of four flyballs. The right-hander hasn't picked up a win since May 24 -- he spent a month and a half on the DL with a hand injury -- but Hendricks has looked more like himself lately, allowing just six runs over 27 innings since his return in late July. Hendricks lines up to face the Blue Jays at home this weekend.