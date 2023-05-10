Hendricks (shoulder) will make another rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Hendricks headed back to Chicago last week to work through some mechanical issues after surrendering 10 earned runs over his first two rehab starts covering just 4.1 innings. Those tweaks seemed to have paid off, as he delivered five scoreless frames in his third rehab start Tuesday versus the Triple-A affiliate of the Tigers. Nearing the end of his recovery from a capsule tear in his right shoulder, Hendricks might be a consideration for the Cubs' rotation following his fourth outing on the farm.