Hendricks will start the Cubs' Cactus League opener against the Padres Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

More importantly, this puts Hendricks in line to start the team's regular season opener against the Pirates on April 1. With Yu Darvish now in San Diego, Hendricks is unquestionably the ace in Chicago. He posted a stellar 2.88 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 12 starts during the shortened 2020 season.