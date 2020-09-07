Hendricks (5-4) picked up the win Monday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on seven hits across eight innings. He fanned four and did not issue a walk.

Hendricks followed his strong Sept. 2 outing against Pittsburgh with an even better performance Monday. Although the Cardinals were able to grind out seven knocks, the right-hander did not walk a batter while surrendering just the one run on Matt Wieters's seventh-inning single. Hendricks has allowed just two runs across 14 innings during his last two outings, and will take a 3.41 ERA into his start against Milwaukee on Saturday.