Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Tough-luck loser Sunday

Hendricks (4-6) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates despite allowing just one earned run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Hedricks allowed a home run to Josh Harrison to begin the game but then proceeded to shut down Pittsburgh for the rest of his outing. Unfortunately for him, the Chicago offense didn't score while he was in the game. Hendricks will take a solid 3.48 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday in St. Louis.