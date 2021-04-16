Hendricks (illness) is expected to start Sunday against Atlanta, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Hendricks was scratched from his start Tuesday in Milwaukee due to an illness, though he's continued to test negative for COVID-19 and hasn't been placed on any injured list. As long as that remains true until Sunday, he'll take the mound for his third start of the year. He's allowed three runs on eight hits in nine innings over his first two starts, striking out 10 while walking four.