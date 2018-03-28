Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Will start second game of regular season
Hendricks is slated to start the Cubs' second game of the regular season Friday in Miami.
Hendricks looked locked in this spring, finishing with a 2.37 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 19 innings. The jump in strikeouts was a nice development for a player with a career K/9 of 8.1, though small sample size caveats have to be applied. The smart money says that Hendricks will see his strikeout rate come down closer to his career mark, but he still figures to be a very strong fantasy pitcher who delivers above-average production in wins, ERA and WHIP
