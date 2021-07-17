Hendricks (12-4) won Friday's 5-1 victory over Arizona, allowing one run on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

Hendricks breezed through the first two innings but allowed his only run in the third and loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, though he was able to escape the jam. The soft-tossing righty's 101 pitches are tied for his second most on the season and his 12 wins tie him with Julio Urias for the MLB lead. He'll take a 3.65 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 84:23 K:BB into next week's scheduled start against St. Louis.