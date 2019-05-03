Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Wins second with shutout

Hendricks (2-4) allowed no runs on four hits and no walks in winning a complete-game shutout over the Cardinals on Friday. He struck out three.

Hendricks was outstanding, winning his ninth consecutive start. The right-hander permitted only four singles, no more than one in any inning. The 29-year-old brought his ERA and WHIP down to 3.93 ERA and 1.43, and he'll look to build upon this excellent outing in his next scheduled start Wednesday at home against Miami.