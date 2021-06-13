Hendricks (8-4) allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two across six innings, earning the win Saturday over the Cardinals.

Hendricks was inconsistent to begin the season, but he has posted a quality start and a win in his last six appearances. The long ball has still been an issue for him, allowing two more home runs on Saturday, totaling eight homers in his last four starts. The 31-year-old has lowered his ERA to 4.46 in 74.2 innings. He tied a season-low two strikeouts against the Cardinals and he has a low 7.0 K/9. His next start is scheduled for Thursday against the Mets.