Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Wins sixth straight decision
Hendricks (7-4) picked up the victory over the Cardinals on Sunday, allowing one run on eight hits in seven innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Hendricks gave up a run-scoring double in the second inning but shut out the Cardinals for the remainder of his start to improve his career record against St. Louis to 7-2. Since dropping to 1-4 following an ugly loss to the Diamondbacks on April 26, Hendricks has won six of his last eight starts, compiling a 1.99 ERA and racking up 50 strikeouts in 58.2 innings over that span. He'll look to continue his string of success in a matchup against the Dodgers on Friday.
