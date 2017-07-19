Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Won't be activated until next week

Hendricks (hand) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session over the weekend before being activated from the 10-day disabled list early next week, Jaylon Thompson of MLB.com reports.

After tossing five no-hit innings in his second rehab start with Double-A Tennessee on Monday, Hendricks looks more than ready to rejoin the rotation. Though Hendricks would be able to pitch Saturday or Sunday against the Cardinals if needed, the Cubs already have Jon Lester and Jose Quintana, respectively, lined up to start those games following dominant turns their last time out, so the right-hander will get a little extra time to rest up before returning from the DL. Hendricks is seemingly in line to take the hill for one of the Cubs' games July 24-26 against the White Sox, with Mike Montgomery expected to move to the bullpen to open up a rotation spot for him.