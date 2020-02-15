Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Worked on strengthening lower half

Hendricks said he worked on strengthening his legs, as well as his right shoulder and back, in the offseason to build more stability in his delivery, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hendricks noted that fatigue set in toward the end of his 2019 campaign, and he blamed instability in the lower half of his body for the issue. The right-hander logged 177 innings last year, down from the 199 he posted in 2018. Hendricks said he hopes the offseason conditioning helps him reach 200 innings, a mark he has yet to hit in his six-year MLB career.