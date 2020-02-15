Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Worked on strengthening lower half
Hendricks said he worked on strengthening his legs, as well as his right shoulder and back, in the offseason to build more stability in his delivery, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Hendricks noted that fatigue set in toward the end of his 2019 campaign, and he blamed instability in the lower half of his body for the issue. The right-hander logged 177 innings last year, down from the 199 he posted in 2018. Hendricks said he hopes the offseason conditioning helps him reach 200 innings, a mark he has yet to hit in his six-year MLB career.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball 2020 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.