Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Working on curveball in camp
Hendricks is working with new Cubs pitching coach Jim Hickey to fine-tune his curveball during spring training, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
For his career, Hendricks has used the curve just under 8 percent of the time, so it's not something hitters see that much of. The righty has instead mainly relied on a fastball-changeup combo. Perhaps Hendricks will use the pitch more this season if he becomes more comfortable with it during the spring.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Feels healthy this spring•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Avoids arbitration•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Tabbed as Game 5 starter•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Confirmed as Game 1 starter•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Could start Game 1 of NLDS•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Throws five scoreless innings Thursday•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...