Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Working on curveball in camp

Hendricks is working with new Cubs pitching coach Jim Hickey to fine-tune his curveball during spring training, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

For his career, Hendricks has used the curve just under 8 percent of the time, so it's not something hitters see that much of. The righty has instead mainly relied on a fastball-changeup combo. Perhaps Hendricks will use the pitch more this season if he becomes more comfortable with it during the spring.

