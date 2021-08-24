Hendricks allowed four runs on nine hits over seven innings in Monday's win over the Rockies. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Colorado jumped on Hendricks early, putting up three runs in the first inning, including a two-run base hit by Sam Hilliard. He settled in and allowed just one Rockie reach scoring position over the next five innings until he coughed up another run in the seventh. It was his first start since July 21 where he didn't issue a walk, improving his season K:BB to 113:33. Hendricks will carry a 4.09 ERA into his projected road start against the White Sox this weekend.