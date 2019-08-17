Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Yields one run in no-decision

Hendricks allowed one run on three hits with one walk and one strikeout across seven innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Friday.

Pirates starter Joe Musgrove and Hendricks squared off in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel at PNC Park on Friday, as the pair mowed down batters for seven innings. Musgrove ran into trouble in the eight, putting Hendricks in line for the win, but the Cubs bullpen blew the lead. Still, this was a great way for Hendricks to bounce back after he allowed seven runs on 12 hits in 2.2 innings during his last outing. Hendricks, who will start next at home against the Giants on Thursday, is 8-9 with a 3.37 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 136.1 innings this season.