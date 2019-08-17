Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Yields one run in no-decision
Hendricks allowed one run on three hits with one walk and one strikeout across seven innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Friday.
Pirates starter Joe Musgrove and Hendricks squared off in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel at PNC Park on Friday, as the pair mowed down batters for seven innings. Musgrove ran into trouble in the eight, putting Hendricks in line for the win, but the Cubs bullpen blew the lead. Still, this was a great way for Hendricks to bounce back after he allowed seven runs on 12 hits in 2.2 innings during his last outing. Hendricks, who will start next at home against the Giants on Thursday, is 8-9 with a 3.37 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 136.1 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...