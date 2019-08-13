Ryan (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday.

Ryan returns to the major-league club and will provide middle relief for the Cubs' bullpen, which has been decimated by injuries to Brandon Kintzler (pectoral), Steve Cishek (hip) and Craig Kimbrel (knee). In 45 innings pitched this season, the 27-year-old Ryan has posted an ERA of 2.80 with 44 strikeouts. Dillon Maples was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

