Ryan inked a major-league contract with the Cubs on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Ryan will remain in Chicago's organization after spending the entirety of the 2018 season at the Triple-A level with Iowa. He will get a chance to crack the Opening Day roster as part of the Cubs' bullpen next spring. Across 22 appearances (eight starts) for this past year, he logged a 2.86 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 61 strikeouts in 66 innings of work.

