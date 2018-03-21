Cubs' Kyle Ryan: Battling for final bullpen spot
Ryan is in the mix to win a bullpen spot out of spring training if the team decides to keep eight relievers, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Ryan, who was a non-roster invitee to camp, has posted a strong 2.25 ERA in eight Cactus League innings, and he compiled a 3.87 ERA over 128 innings the past four seasons with the Tigers. If the Cubs go with eight relievers instead of seven, Ryan has a chance to make the Opening Day roster, but he has to beat out the likes of Justin Hancock and Anthony Bass. Eddie Butler also factors into the equation as a long reliever.
