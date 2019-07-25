Ryan (3-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's game against the Giants. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Cubs used Tyler Chatwood as a spot starter, and he departed after 68 pitches and four innings. Ryan came on and was sharp in relief, earning a win out of the bullpen as Chicago pulled away 4-1. The 27-year-old middle reliever has a solid 3.38 ERA and 37:12 K:BB in 37.1 innings for the Cubs this season.