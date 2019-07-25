Cubs' Kyle Ryan: Earns third win
Ryan (3-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's game against the Giants. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with one walk and three strikeouts.
The Cubs used Tyler Chatwood as a spot starter, and he departed after 68 pitches and four innings. Ryan came on and was sharp in relief, earning a win out of the bullpen as Chicago pulled away 4-1. The 27-year-old middle reliever has a solid 3.38 ERA and 37:12 K:BB in 37.1 innings for the Cubs this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start