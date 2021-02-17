The Cubs officially placed Ryan on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer hinted Tuesday that Ryan would be a late arrival to spring training due to COVID-19 protocols. It isn't clear whether Ryan tested positive for the virus or was deemed a close contact of an infected person or persons, making his timeline for rejoining the Cubs murky. Ryan's move to the IL frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the newly-signed Jake Arrieta.