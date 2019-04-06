Ryan was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

Mike Montgomery (lat) was put on the 10-day injured list, so the Cubs are turning to Ryan as a left-handed replacement in the bullpen. In spring training, the 27-year-old posted a 2.84 ERA through 12.2 innings of work but did not make the Opening Day roster. Montgomery has struggled in his four appearances this year, allowing five earned runs on eight hits across just 2.2 innings. Considering Montgomery's performance thus far, if Ryan performs well during this stint, he may have a shot at retaining his role in the Cubs' bullpen.

