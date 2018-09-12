Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Absent from Wednesday's lineup

Schwarber (back) is not in the lineup against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Schwarber will remain sidelined for a fourth straight game as he continues to deal with a bout of back soreness. The outfielder was unavailable off the bench during Tuesday's victory, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out again Wednesday. Kris Bryant will man left field in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories