Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Adjusting swing this spring
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Schwarber is using his hands more in his swing this spring and is not swinging as hard as he used to, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
"The one thing I'm seeing is that he's not swinging as hard," Maddon said. "It's more hands, less arms, and with that it's easier -- he's doing it easier." Maddon said the refined approach is also helping Schwarber in two-strike counts, as he's focusing more on making contact. The 25-year-old is slashing .361/.439/.750 this spring, so the new approach seems to be working, though he is still striking out nearly 32 percent of the time. Schwarber is always a guy who will strike out a fair amount, but he makes up for it with his power potential. If he can make a little more contact and work on getting his .211 batting average from 2017 up a bit, he could be in store for a big 2018.
