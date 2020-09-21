Schwarber is starting in left field and batting cleanup in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Schwarber was removed from Sunday's contest in the top of the third inning, and it seemed like the move was made due to a play an inning earlier, where the 27-year-old was a bit slow to retrieve a ball hit to the left field corner. When asked about it after the game, Chicago manager David Ross said, "Kyle Schwarber is a true professional in every sense of the word, and I'll leave it at that," Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports, so it seems like the Cubs are trying to keep the situation in house and move on. For the season, Schwarber is slashing .190/.306/.393 with 10 home runs in 52 games.