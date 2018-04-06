Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Bats third Friday
Schwarber will hit in the three-hole Friday against the Brewers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Schwarber was initially slated to hit fifth, but he'll move up to the third spot in the order to replace Anthony Rizzo, who was scratched due to back tightness. Schwarber is hitless in the Cubs' last two games, but he holds a solid .278 batting average with two homers to start the season.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sits versus lefty Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Heads to bench for first time•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep again Saturday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes yard in opener•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Adjusting swing this spring•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep off lefty Sunday•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....