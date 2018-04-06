Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Bats third Friday

Schwarber will hit in the three-hole Friday against the Brewers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Schwarber was initially slated to hit fifth, but he'll move up to the third spot in the order to replace Anthony Rizzo, who was scratched due to back tightness. Schwarber is hitless in the Cubs' last two games, but he holds a solid .278 batting average with two homers to start the season.