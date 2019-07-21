Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Batting leadoff Sunday

Schwarber is starting in left field and batting first in Sunday's game against the Padres.

For the third straight game, San Diego will send a left-handed starter to the hill, this time Adrian Morejon in his MLB debut. However, unlike on Friday and Saturday, Schwarber gets the starting nod. He's hitting .220/.304/.407 (83 wRC+) against southpaws this season.

