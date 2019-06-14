Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Belts leadoff home run

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.

Schwarber got the Cubs on the board with a 398-foot blast to center field on Clayton Kershaw's first pitch of the game. The homer was Schwarber's 15th of the season, three of which have been hit off left-handed pitchers -- two more than he hit off lefties all of last season. After struggling to the tune of a .196 average in May, Schwarber has picked it up in June, hitting .313 (15-for-48) with five home runs and 12 runs batted in.

More News
Our Latest Stories