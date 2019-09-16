Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Big game in rout

Schwarber went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, three runs scored and three total RBI in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Pirates.

Schwarber singled home a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, then plated two more on his 36th home run of the season in the seventh. The slugger has already set career highs in home runs and RBI (85) this year with 13 games to go.