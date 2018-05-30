Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Blasts 10th home run Tuesday
Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
The 25-year-old slugger now has 10 home runs this season in 148 at-bats, and last season's total of 30 definitely looks within reach. Schwarber has also been able to cut down on his strikeout rate this year, which has helped him to a .257 average so far after posting a .211 mark in 2017.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Homers, scores twice•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Playing better defense this season•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Homers Sunday before being ejected•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting against lefty•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Out against left-hander•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...