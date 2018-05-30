Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Blasts 10th home run Tuesday

Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

The 25-year-old slugger now has 10 home runs this season in 148 at-bats, and last season's total of 30 definitely looks within reach. Schwarber has also been able to cut down on his strikeout rate this year, which has helped him to a .257 average so far after posting a .211 mark in 2017.

