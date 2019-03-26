Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Blasts first spring home run
Schwarber went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Red Sox.
Schwarber ended spring training with his first home run along with a strong .311 batting average across 45 at-bats. The 26-year-old should have no problem supplying power this season, though his strikeout rate has hampered his overall numbers since he made his MLB debut in 2015. Schwarber did cut down on the whiffs from 2017 to 2018 and his batting average and OPS both went up, so perhaps he can take another step forward in 2019.
